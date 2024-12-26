Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.29. 9,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 66,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $542.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

