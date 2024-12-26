ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 480026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZK shares. Macquarie began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $17,478,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,836,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

