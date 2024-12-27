Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 29,871 shares.The stock last traded at $110.73 and had previously closed at $111.27.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

