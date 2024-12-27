Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.
