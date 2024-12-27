AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.97. 14,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.72.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

