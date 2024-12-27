Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alternus Clean Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
ALCE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 54,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Alternus Clean Energy has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $44.25.
Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile
