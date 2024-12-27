Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alternus Clean Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

ALCE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 54,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Alternus Clean Energy has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

