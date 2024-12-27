Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,500 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,637.80. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ambarella Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 269,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 476,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 286,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 250,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.