Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,637.80. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ambarella Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 269,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

View Our Latest Report on Ambarella

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 476,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 286,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 250,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.