Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMBBY remained flat at $13.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ambu A/S Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.0557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Ambu A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

