Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.95, but opened at $89.50. Amedisys shares last traded at $89.46, with a volume of 536,164 shares changing hands.
Amedisys Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amedisys
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.