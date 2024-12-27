Andrew Dennan Acquires 550,000 Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) Stock

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dennan purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,784.46).

Andrew Dennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Andrew Dennan sold 2,173,913 shares of Ascent Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £43,478.26 ($54,484.04).

Ascent Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ascent Resources stock opened at GBX 2.03 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Ascent Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

