Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 480 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 503.40 ($6.31), with a volume of 143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496.50 ($6.22).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 543.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,227.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

