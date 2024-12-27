ANEW Medical (NASDAQ:WENA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

ANEW Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 22,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,539,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
ANEW Medical Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73.
ANEW Medical Company Profile
Anew Medical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.
