Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Appen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF remained flat at $1.44 during midday trading on Friday. Appen has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

