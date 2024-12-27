Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Appen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF remained flat at $1.44 during midday trading on Friday. Appen has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.
Appen Company Profile
