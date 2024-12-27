Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 125.9% in December

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $2.02 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

