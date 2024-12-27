Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,541,500 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the November 30th total of 693,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,234,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

AITX traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 102,938,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,195,211. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.