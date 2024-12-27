Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,541,500 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the November 30th total of 693,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,234,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance
AITX traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 102,938,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,195,211. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
