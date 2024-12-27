Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in December

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the November 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.