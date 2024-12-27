Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in December

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the November 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

