Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64. 245,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,917,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Azul from $3.60 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Azul Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Azul by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,291 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Azul by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 201,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 135,365 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 84.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

