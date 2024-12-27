BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BAB Stock Performance

BABB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 2,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.03.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

BAB Increases Dividend

About BAB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from BAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

Featured Stories

