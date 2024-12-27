Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 994,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 888,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$730.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.57.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

