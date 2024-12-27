BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Down 0.8 %

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 223,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.21 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 77.88% and a net margin of 84.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Further Reading

