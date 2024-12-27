Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) were down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 293,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 142,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$22.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Belo Sun Mining
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
