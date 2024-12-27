Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,330.64, but opened at $1,275.99. Biglari shares last traded at $1,275.03, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.
Biglari Trading Down 4.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,036.02 and its 200-day moving average is $945.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.36.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
