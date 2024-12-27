Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 175.7% in December

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,100 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the November 30th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,070.3 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

BLRDF remained flat at $9.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

