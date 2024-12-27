Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 175.7% in December

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,100 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the November 30th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,070.3 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
BLRDF remained flat at $9.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $11.29.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Billerud AB (publ)
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.