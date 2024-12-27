Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Buys C$59,000.00 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philippe Fortier acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00.

Bitfarms Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.09. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on Bitfarms from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

