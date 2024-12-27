BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Short Interest Update

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BitFuFu Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FUFUW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. BitFuFu has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

