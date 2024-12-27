BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the November 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 28.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 319,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,596. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading

