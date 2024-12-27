BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 2,490.9% in December

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 2,490.9% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 492,244 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,997. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.