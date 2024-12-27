Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Up 9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). 2,340,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,015,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.15.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.