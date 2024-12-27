Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the November 30th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
