British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.4 days.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.