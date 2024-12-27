British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.4 days.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Further Reading

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

