Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Target Price at C$3.45

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$3.00 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44. The company has a market cap of C$573.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

