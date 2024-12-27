Brokerages Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) PT at $156.11

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.11.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J opened at $136.24 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

