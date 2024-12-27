Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 47.2% in December

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the November 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 475,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

