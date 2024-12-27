Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $52.42. 562,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,343,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cameco by 48.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cameco by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 981,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cameco by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 342,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

