Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 407.0% in December

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 407.0% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 19,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $665,216.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.56.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

