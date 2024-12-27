China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Up 0.0 %

CRHKY traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $10.14.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

