China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Resources Beer Stock Up 0.0 %
CRHKY traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $10.14.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Beer
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.