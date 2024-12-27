Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $89.39 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53.
Cochlear Company Profile
