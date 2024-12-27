Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $89.39 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

