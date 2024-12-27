Comparing GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 6.78, suggesting that its stock price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legal & General Group and GlassBridge Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $11.97 billion 1.43 $568.46 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 8.68 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

This table compares Legal & General Group and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Legal & General Group and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 0 0 3 4.00 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Legal & General Group beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The Retail segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.