Coral Products (LON:CRU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.08). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,483 shares changing hands.

Coral Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.18.

Coral Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

