Craig Warren Peters Sells 32,753 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $72,056.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,825.60. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GETY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 730,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,949. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $941.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Getty Images by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

