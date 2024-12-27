Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

