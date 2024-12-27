Cromwell Property Group (CMW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

Cromwell Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Callaghan bought 727,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$303,392.94 ($188,442.82). Insiders own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Cromwell Property Group Company Profile

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

