CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 18,071 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $365.08. 1,231,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,705. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.86, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

