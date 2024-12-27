Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 82.4% in December

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 21,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,765. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

