Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $576.19, but opened at $563.54. Daily Journal shares last traded at $556.12, with a volume of 1,167 shares.

Daily Journal Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $758.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

