DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DBSDY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,294. DBS Group has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $137.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.6365 per share. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.