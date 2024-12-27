Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

