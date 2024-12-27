DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 156.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

