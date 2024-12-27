Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Up 18.2% – Should You Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 232,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 119,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Electrum Discovery Stock Up 22.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.