Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 16,398,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,106,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.58.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

